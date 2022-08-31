×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Gugu Khathi slams rumours of divorce, says she and Tira are 'happily in love'

31 August 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Gugu Khathi says her marriage to DJ Tira is strong amid divorce rumours.
Gugu Khathi says her marriage to DJ Tira is strong amid divorce rumours.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Gugu Khathi has laughed off rumours that she and husband DJ Tira, real name Mthokozisi, are getting a divorce. 

This after rumours started circulating of infidelity. The couple, who dated for 18 years, have been married for nearly a decade. 

The former Mafikizolo dancer turned businesswoman set the record straight with TshisaLIVE, saying while she thinks having arrived late at the Samas on Sunday could have stirred the pot, she and her husband were still going strong. 

“We are still fine, we are still happy. I don't know where they'd get that from. Maybe it was because I was late to the Samas. There is nothing there. I don't think we have issues that could be putting us in a situation where we're even considering [divorce]. So, no.” she said.

“I don't know what they thought they saw, but I bet it was because I was late at the Samas and someone spotted something.”

They are in their Johannesburg home together after hosting some of Mzansi's A-listers for the Samas after party. 

Gugu also clarified that because they have a home in Durban and another in Johannesburg, they have always stayed apart, but kept the spark in their relationship alive. 

“We are still very much happily in love and happily married. We've never stayed in the same house. I stay in Joburg, he stays in Durban and it's always been like that. He comes to Joburg to our home where our kids are, because I work in Joburg full time ... we've always had a home in Joburg and we've always had homes in Durban, so nothing has changed,”

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court

Most Read