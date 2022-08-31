Gugu Khathi has laughed off rumours that she and husband DJ Tira, real name Mthokozisi, are getting a divorce.
This after rumours started circulating of infidelity. The couple, who dated for 18 years, have been married for nearly a decade.
The former Mafikizolo dancer turned businesswoman set the record straight with TshisaLIVE, saying while she thinks having arrived late at the Samas on Sunday could have stirred the pot, she and her husband were still going strong.
“We are still fine, we are still happy. I don't know where they'd get that from. Maybe it was because I was late to the Samas. There is nothing there. I don't think we have issues that could be putting us in a situation where we're even considering [divorce]. So, no.” she said.
“I don't know what they thought they saw, but I bet it was because I was late at the Samas and someone spotted something.”
They are in their Johannesburg home together after hosting some of Mzansi's A-listers for the Samas after party.
Gugu also clarified that because they have a home in Durban and another in Johannesburg, they have always stayed apart, but kept the spark in their relationship alive.
“We are still very much happily in love and happily married. We've never stayed in the same house. I stay in Joburg, he stays in Durban and it's always been like that. He comes to Joburg to our home where our kids are, because I work in Joburg full time ... we've always had a home in Joburg and we've always had homes in Durban, so nothing has changed,”
Gugu Khathi slams rumours of divorce, says she and Tira are 'happily in love'
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
