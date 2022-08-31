×

Leisure

Gogo Maweni undergoes nose reconstruction surgery after 10 years of ‘suffering’

31 August 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Gogo Maweni is recovering after going under the knife.
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Maweni
Image: Instagram/ Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni is recovering from a surgery performed on her sinuses on Wednesday.

The reality TV star and sangoma had to undergo nose reconstruction after nearly 10 years of suffering from severe sinusitis.

Sinusitis is a condition in which the cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed,. This can cause headaches, facial pain, a runny nose and nasal congestion.

Gogo Maweni told TshisaLIVE that because her condition had grown more severe over the years, she had to go under the knife. 

“It was for nose reconstruction. I was fixing my nose. I went for the operation because I was suffering from very severe sinusitis and there was bone reconstruction that needed to happen in terms of my breathing,” she said.

She said she is feeling relieved as her agony has been lifted after the successful surgery. 

“It was more medical than beauty. I've been suffering for about 10 years.

“The surgery went well. I feel much better, especially in my left eye. I am told the headaches will go away after a few weeks. I had the best doctors who did the best job.”

Before her operation Maweni's husband, Sabelo Magube, was by her side at her hospital bed to gift her with balloons, cake and a heartfelt card which read: “To my wife. Our love doesn't need to be perfect, it just needs to be true.”

