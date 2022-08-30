×

Leisure

LISTEN | Moneoa opens up about picking up the pieces after alleged abuse: ‘I felt like a hypocrite’

'I was depressed these past three years, I haven't been OK in a very long time, like I was depressed.'

30 August 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist

Moneoa Moshesh has gone through a difficult few years after her break up with her ex but she has started afresh and says she’s grateful and feels good to be in her own space again.

She suddenly became the centre of attention after opening up about her personal life on social media last week. ..

