'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for support
Zoleka Mandela has revealed that a recent diagnosis confirmed she has cancer in her liver and lungs.
The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, and known as a cancer survivor, took to Instagram on Monday announcing the doctors reports after her oncologist performed a CT (computerised tomography) scan.
In the post, Zoleka said another bone scan was due to establish whether she had cancer anywhere else.
“The CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity.” she wrote.
In early August Zoleka shot up trends lists after she discovered that her battle with the disease was not over.
“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying ... I don’t want to die.”
Prayers and well wishes for Zoleka have flooded her timeline since announcing the tragic news.