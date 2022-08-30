'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for support

Zoleka Mandela has revealed that a recent diagnosis confirmed she has cancer in her liver and lungs.

The author, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, and known as a cancer survivor, took to Instagram on Monday announcing the doctors reports after her oncologist performed a CT (computerised tomography) scan.

In the post, Zoleka said another bone scan was due to establish whether she had cancer anywhere else.

“The CT scan has revealed cancer both in my liver and lungs. I am yet to receive feedback regarding my bone scan, to establish whether I have cancer beyond my ribs. I am hanging on by a thread. Thanking you all for your outpouring of love, prayer and support. Peace. Passion. Positivity.” she wrote.