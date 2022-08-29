uMlando by 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss clinched the inaugural TikTok Viral Song of the Year award.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award — Osama by Zakes Bantwini.
White Star Newcomer of the Year —African Bird by Khanyisile Mthetwa.
Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year — Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa featuring Ami Faku
Best Collaboration — Osama by Zakes Bantwini.
Best Duo/Group of the Year — Ama Roto Vol. 2 by Reece Madlisa and Zuma.
Best Hip Hop Album — B4Now by Blxckie.
International Achiever Award — Black Coffee.
Lifetime Achiever Award — Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu and McCoy Mrubata.
Best Amapiano Album —Notumato by Young Stunna.
TECNO Music Video of the Year — Ghanama Makhadzi featuring Prince Benza.
TikTok Most Viral Song — uMlando by 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss.
SAMPRA Artist of the Year — Haksul Muziq.
Male Artist of the Year — Chymamusique.
Female Artist of the Year — Msaki.
Album of the Year — Musique by Chymamusique.
TECNO Record of the Year — Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi.
The Samas were lit — Here are your faves who won big
While Mzansi continues to debate who is worthy of taking home the award for the Best Song of the Year at the 28th annual SA Music Awards hosted on Sunday by Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida, the winning stars were announced and we're living for it.
Deep house DJ Chymamusique received accolades for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Musique after he won Best Dance Album at the non-broadcast event on Saturday.
Haksul Muziq was announced as Artist of the Year.
Makhadzi made Limpopo proud, taking home an award for Ghanama featuring Prince Benza. It won the TECNO Music Video of the Year award, while Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys was voted TECNO Record of the Year.
uMlando by 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss clinched the inaugural TikTok Viral Song of the Year award.
DJ Black Coffee was honoured with the International Achiever Award for his musical contributions which have extended far beyond SA borders.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award — Osama by Zakes Bantwini.
White Star Newcomer of the Year —African Bird by Khanyisile Mthetwa.
Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year — Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa featuring Ami Faku
Best Collaboration — Osama by Zakes Bantwini.
Best Duo/Group of the Year — Ama Roto Vol. 2 by Reece Madlisa and Zuma.
Best Hip Hop Album — B4Now by Blxckie.
International Achiever Award — Black Coffee.
Lifetime Achiever Award — Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu and McCoy Mrubata.
Best Amapiano Album —Notumato by Young Stunna.
TECNO Music Video of the Year — Ghanama Makhadzi featuring Prince Benza.
TikTok Most Viral Song — uMlando by 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss.
SAMPRA Artist of the Year — Haksul Muziq.
Male Artist of the Year — Chymamusique.
Female Artist of the Year — Msaki.
Album of the Year — Musique by Chymamusique.
TECNO Record of the Year — Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi.
