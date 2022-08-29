It's been two years since the last music awards show and Mzansi celebs came out to play on the red carpet at the SA Music Awards (Samas) at Sun City on Sunday .
What would an awards show be without the red carpet moments? That's what most people turned on their TVs at home to watch, and the glitz and glam.
The second night, which was televised live on SABC1 at 8pm, was hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida.
Taking to her Instagram stories ahead of the live broadcast, the singer and actress shared a clip of herself backstage getting amped for her hosting duties.
“It's going to be an absolutely incredible show. I can't wait for you guys to watch it live. We are going to dance, we are going to cry, we are going to booty,” she said.
She was announced as host for the prestigious awards earlier this month.
“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the Samas stage alongside my co-hosts.”
The first instalment of the awards took place on Saturday when SA artists were celebrated for their music.
Among the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro-Pop Album award for Amagama, which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life. Chymamusique bagged his first Sama for the Best Dance Album for Musique.
Here are pictures of the red carpet hits and misses. You be the judge.
SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? The Samas red carpet after a 2-year hiatus
Journalist
Image: Twitter
It's been two years since the last music awards show and Mzansi celebs came out to play on the red carpet at the SA Music Awards (Samas) at Sun City on Sunday .
What would an awards show be without the red carpet moments? That's what most people turned on their TVs at home to watch, and the glitz and glam.
The second night, which was televised live on SABC1 at 8pm, was hosted by Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida.
Taking to her Instagram stories ahead of the live broadcast, the singer and actress shared a clip of herself backstage getting amped for her hosting duties.
“It's going to be an absolutely incredible show. I can't wait for you guys to watch it live. We are going to dance, we are going to cry, we are going to booty,” she said.
She was announced as host for the prestigious awards earlier this month.
“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the Samas stage alongside my co-hosts.”
The first instalment of the awards took place on Saturday when SA artists were celebrated for their music.
Among the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro-Pop Album award for Amagama, which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life. Chymamusique bagged his first Sama for the Best Dance Album for Musique.
Here are pictures of the red carpet hits and misses. You be the judge.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure