Big night for SA gospel stars! All the winners from Independent National Gospel Music Awards

The Red Conference Centre in Greenstone, Johannesburg, welcomed gospel luminaries, personalities and music lovers on Saturday, as they celebrated winners of the ninth Annual Independent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMA).

Well-known multitalented personalities Tshepo Maseko and gospel star Mmatema hosted the ceremony and guests ensured that glitz and glamour were the order of the day at this sold-out event.

Electrifying performances, big cheers erupting from the crowd added to the celebratory atmosphere as winners were announced. Pela Hao hit maker David TheKing, who bagged two of the biggest awards on the evening, Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year, said this was God’s timing.

“Let me take this time to thank God first for He’s forever Faithful. The time is of no man, but God and I believe this is a perfect and appointed time for the brand David TheKing to be standing here receiving these awards,” he said.

Puleng March, who walked away with the Best Female Artist award, thanked the INGOMA Foundation for believing in independent artists and also acknowledging their hard work.

“Thank you to my family and friends for the love and support, media houses for beautiful articles and taking the brand Puleng March to another level. March on team, thank you for 'Marching' with me. Let's keep 'Marching',” she said.

Another big winner and former Joyous Celebration member, Ncebakazi Msomi, won the Song of the Year award.

Veteran gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope was recognised on the night and honoured with the Chairperson’s Award.

“I've received many awards over the years and till today I feel extremely grateful when I get another recognition for the number of years I have put into this ministry. Thank you to the INGOMA Foundation and to my fans for still standing beside me and supporting me for all these years. Most importantly thank you to God Almighty for keeping me and blessing me with longevity,” she said.

The ninth instalment of the popular gospel awards-saw the founder and CEO of the INGOMA Foundation, Dan Raseluma’s title change from Mr to Doctor, as he was honoured with a doctorate by New Hope School of Theology for his contribution in the gospel industry.

“To God be the glory always. Words cannot begin to describe how grateful and humbled I am by this honour.”

