Leisure

Mzansi stars set to fly SA flag high in Showtime's new series 'King Shaka'

26 August 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Actor Warren Masemola will star in Showtime's upcoming series 'King Shaka'.
Thando Dlomo, Thapelo Mokoena and Warren Masemola are flying the SA flag high after joining the cast of Showtime's new series King Shaka, starring alongside French actress Aïssa Maïga.

They took to their timelines on Thursday, sharing the news with their fans. 

“I’m so excited to be a part of this outstanding international cast of Showtime’s King Shaka by Antoine Fuqua; a dream come true,” Warren, who plays the role of Magazwa, posted.

“God always knows your plans. Yours is to just stay the course. It’s time to elevate and enter level 2 of my acting journey. Can’t wait to play Gendeyana, leader of the Qwabes. Looking forward to working with you and this amazing cast, sir,” said Thapelo. 

“Hopes to dreams realised; one at a time. I can’t wait to work with and learn from this incredible cast; the world’s very best, SA’s very best. Thank you for this opportunity @antoinefuqua @gatelife @olufilms @tolufilms @showtime and the entire CBS family,” posted Thando.

The series, produced by Antoine Fuqua, is based on true events and follows the rise of Zulu empire founder Shaka after uniting tribes in the early 19th century.

