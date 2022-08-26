Mpho Popps, Robot Boii and TikTok star Alphi to host Samas first night

Actress and Sama winner Madida took to her Instagram timeline to share her exciting news and said she couldn't wait to rock the stage.
The South African Music Awards (Samas) just announced new editions to the hosts of the awards ceremony.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, comedian Mpho Popps and musician Robot Boii will steer the first night of the event on Saturday.
The hosting team will be completed by TikTok sensation Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi, who will hold down the red carpet and behind-the-scenes proceedings for the night’s TikTok stream.
The hosts for the second night, which will be televised live on SABC1 at 8pm on Sunday, are Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida.
Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: “We are gearing up for an impeccable production and we have sought the highest calibre of hosts and performers to provide viewers with an unforgettable celebration of music’s finest.
“The dates are set, and we look forward to celebrating musical excellence alongside fans.”
Actress and Sama winner Madida took to her Instagram timeline to share her exciting news and said she couldn't wait to rock the stage.
“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts,” she said.
Maleka will be returning as a host after previously hosting the ceremony alongside Bontle Modiselle in 2021.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE when he walked away with two DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, he told TshisaLIVE he was grateful his success had not come not overnight and that he had put in the hard work.
“Having walked away with two awards on the night, what stood out for me is ... it's the testament to the work. It became clear to the viewers, the people at home, that the work I do, people resonate with it — and for me that's the most important thing,” he said.
