He explained why they chose the venue for Bruno's memorial session.
“The owner of the chisanyama was his friend and we worked together, so he offered the venue because we were discussing that we were going to do something for Bruno and he offered his venue. And proceeds that are gonna be made from there, in terms of money, will be contributed towards the family, so that's why we used Ghandi.
“There will probably be others [memorial concerts] but we obviously have to discuss with the family and ask the grandmother first. There will be a few family members because we are still busy at home, so there will be just a few handful of family members and his friends who can pull through. ”
The special guest on the evening was former Rhythm City and The Wife actor Ishmael Songo, who starred with Bruno on e.tv's now canned soapie.
“Ishmael Songo was actually introduced to Rhythm City by Bruno. He was the one who helped him. They were acting on the show together and he was the leading act, so he also said he didn't mind to contribute, because as a group who is busy organising, this he is also part of it and he said he will be part of it.”
Memorial session to celebrate Bruno Majola at Ghandi Square announced
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Brian Majola
It's been two days since Rhythm City actor and kwaito musician Mesuli Brian “Bruno” Majola was laid to rest.
His friends, family and people he worked with in the music industry held a tribute hang out session at chisanyama in Gandhi Square on Thursday evening.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the event, his cousin Sizwe Zathu said they came together to plan the event to celebrate the late star.
“It's a memorial for him and just guys who worked with him, who came from far with him. They are doing this for him, after this they are going to see the family. His friends from YFM that used to work for him are gonna be there performing.
“There's gonna be tributes. We are going to play his old and new music that he has finished and the new, unreleased one. We are obviously going to have to follow the correct process, but the ones he had finished recording is what will be played,” said Zathu.
