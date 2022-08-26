×

Leisure

Collegiate hosts award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan

School’s Further Studies English class treated to workshop probing society’s attitude towards artists

Premium
26 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

As the world asks that the role of the artist in society be explained, SA playwright Mike Van Graan says the more pertinent question is what the role of society is towards artists.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown lifted the lid on a number of challenges faced by artists, especially in SA, , and one that could not be ignored was a lack of financial support. ..

