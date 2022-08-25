Touching moments from Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala's memorial

The life of kwaito musician and TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala was celebrated at his memorial on Wednesday at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.
There were no tears. Instead there was laughter as speakers spoke about the man Magesh was. He was, they said, the life of the party, the jokester, the wing man and an intelligent man who pioneered kwaito and made being black in a model C school cool.
Kagiso Diseko aka Gwyza, who was part of the TKZee family, said he will forever remember the time he spent with Magesh, and said the kwaito lyricist gave him the confidence he did not have.
Gwyza, in true kwaito artist fashion, got the mourners to remember the performer that Magesh was when he started singing and dancing.
“What he gave me at that point seemed like it wasn’t enough but it was more than I deserved, I met Tokollo through a friend Biko at Sacred Heart. We performed with a lot of legends, like Mdu, Arthur and toured. The fame was too much for me so I retracted and then there came a time when there was Shibobo. With Tokollo gone is like the trinity is missing but he's here in spirit and just like I’ve told you, I think the most important thing is to want for other people what you want for yourself.”
Veteran DJ and Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oskido recalled the time when he presented a radio show called Rap Activity Jam YFM with Rude Boy Paul and hearing the kwaito group for the first time.
“TKZee just transformed everything in that time. During that era everything happened and TKZee was big and what drew me to them was that they could change from kasi to model C. They went on their solo projects — this is when in 2001, the accident happened. Ya ka Magesh.
Oskido gave Kabelo and Zwai kudos for reviving the kwaito group and thus giving Magesh another chance to be back in the game.
“All I have to say is thank you very much especially to the TKZee family for you guys bringing him back. His last hours I could see you guys were back. I remember the family saying he started working with neighbours and he changed his way of thinking. Sometimes when God says it's time, its time.”
Veteran broadcaster Penny Lebyane lauded Magesh, and in the same breath lamented the lack of presence and history that need to be readily available for people to be aware of the great genre that is kwaito and the pioneer that was Magesh.
“Tokollo wasn’t just a pioneer, he was a pioneer with a capital P. He was a dynamic, intelligent, gifted child whose family knew how special he was.
“It was not a mistake that Tokollo was born in 1976. He carried that sense of freedom and spirit of being a young person to represent a generation. Let’s not take that for granted. Each and everyone of you represent that.
“Besides being a superstar, he was a brother, he was a son and he had an impact on all of us. And yes, we remember him as a funny person. He carried the generation who had a dream.”
Touching moments from Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala's memorial
