'You beat this before and you can do it again' — SA sends prayers to Zoleka Mandela as she battles cancer

24 August 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Prayers pour out for Zoleka Mandela.
Prayers pour out for Zoleka Mandela.
Image: Twitter

Zoleka Mandela revealing that her battle with cancer is not over has sent shock waves across Mzansi.

This after the author took to her social media timeline on Tuesday saying doctors had discovered she now has cancer in her bones.

“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.

Prayers and well wishes for Zoleka have flooded the timeline as she's shot up trends list since announcing the tragic news.

“Dear Queen Zoleka Mandela my prayers are with you and your family, just a friendly reminder that you beat this before and you can do it again. You are going nowhere this world is your home, your children need you and someday soon you’re going to be uGogo to your children’s children,” Tebogo Lerole wrote.

“My heart breaks for Zoleka Mandela. I’ve followed a bit of her journey surviving cancer and now there’s this," Miss Pru wrote.

“This hit home for me. My sister had breast cancer, breast removal and chemo twice only for her to get bone cancer & not make it. Time span? Less than 3-years we lost her at 39. Prayers up for Zoleka Mandela. Life is being unnecessarily cruel to her,” a local Twitter user said.

Read some of the Twitter posts below:

