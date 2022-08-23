Wiseman Mncube will be replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele on The Wife.
The former Uzalo and eHostela actor is excited about the challenge to explore Mqhele.
Showmax Stained Glass said in a statement the production company behind The Wife has confirmed the former Uzalo star will be the new Mqhele.
“What actor wouldn’t want to be part of The Wife?” said Wiseman, who’s a fan of both the book and the show. “Mqhele is a very interesting role and I’m in my element. There’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger to the care. uBonko carried the role with so much respect and power.
"I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.”
The series' producer, Kamogelo Aphane, praised Wiseman and said he would take the character to new heights.
“Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades. Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands. Wiseman’s work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.”
Bonko was Mqhele in the first two seasons, and it was announced he wouldn't be returning for season 3 last week. He said he would help find his replacement.
“I’m part of finding the perfect replacement and will be watching from the sidelines to support and offer advice where needed. I know that the actor who takes over will build from where I left off, so I’m looking forward to joining the 5am club to see how the incredible love stories between the brothers and their wives play out this season. It’s not often that a show this powerful comes into the world, so we should continue to champion and encourage the talented people who will take us forward in season three.”
Wiseman Mncube unveiled as the new Mqhele on 'The Wife'
Image: Supplied
