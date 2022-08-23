“Second, money is there to be saved and my heart goes out to everyone who has been publicly humiliated for making bad financial decisions. May y’all pick yourselves up and carry on to be winners in your respective fields.”
Fans of Prince Kaybee have seen him become more of a conscious tweep since he started tackling issues he has previously been unbothered by.
He took to his timeline early in July to let his fans know that podcasts and blogs will soon be a thing of the past.
The approach of bashing people that has been a trend on Twitter will soon end.
“The dehumanising phenomenon for podcasts or blogs to stay relevant will be unpopular soon ... hang in there, the 'put to shame' approach only has short term gratification,” he tweeted.
Prince Kaybee shares his opinion on celebs losing possessions to the bank
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee
DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee says his heart goes out to artists who've had their belongings repossessed.
Taking to his Twitter timeline in a thread on Monday afternoon, he said people have made financial mistakes at some point in their lives.
“I've spent the last couple of days thinking about the recent moments in the media about artist belongings being repossessed. Some of these people are problem solvers, solution driven and a reflection of hope to their families,” he tweeted.
The Club Controlla hitmaker motivated those who are going through a rough patch and wished for the artists to pick themselves up and rise again.
“Second, money is there to be saved and my heart goes out to everyone who has been publicly humiliated for making bad financial decisions. May y’all pick yourselves up and carry on to be winners in your respective fields.”
Fans of Prince Kaybee have seen him become more of a conscious tweep since he started tackling issues he has previously been unbothered by.
He took to his timeline early in July to let his fans know that podcasts and blogs will soon be a thing of the past.
The approach of bashing people that has been a trend on Twitter will soon end.
“The dehumanising phenomenon for podcasts or blogs to stay relevant will be unpopular soon ... hang in there, the 'put to shame' approach only has short term gratification,” he tweeted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure