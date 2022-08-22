Songstress Berita has asked her estranged husband Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi to stop humiliating her on social media after a series of tweets about her by the music exec.
Taking to her Twitter timeline recently the singer and songwriter said she was tired of the Twitter spats.
“Nhlamulo you are humiliating me. Stop it! I’m tired of this. I am no longer your wife. We are separated! We have spoken about this,” she tweeted.
In her mentions her followers sympathised with her, with some hoping the pair would work things out.
“Strength to you Berita ... You will find and have your peace one day. No woman deserves the constant badgering you are going through. Nobody owns you, or has the right to treat you like you are their property. This horror will pass. Holding you in love, prayer and light,” tweeted one follower.
In a separate tweet the Afro-soul singer revealed where things went wrong.
'Stop it! I'm tired of this' — Berita pleads with Nota to stop humiliating her
Image: Instagram/ Berita
“Nhlamulo I appreciate all the things you did for me. At some point early in our relationship we had a great partnership. Things went wrong when you started controlling me and fighting with everyone. I asked you a couple of times to consider your actions but you refused.”
Berita opened up about her marriage woes with her estranged husband in early July.
“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13. As it stands we are separated,” she wrote.
In another Twitter post, Berita said she had refrained from speaking about their relationship because she was worried about her safety
“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” she wrote.
