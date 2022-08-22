Musician Samthing Soweto is another artist who has been vocal about his experience with depression.
For the past few months, the singer has shared on social media that he has been experiencing mental health issues.
“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am,” he wrote in one Twitter post.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagents hit maker opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music he knew his fans would appreciate.
“I did take a break. I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging. It is one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.
“I didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. Now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very brave and then move with that bravery and understand I'm not always going to get it right, and that's OK and to be vulnerable. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who is brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me,” he said.
Actor Lehasa Moloi asks for prayers as he battles depression: 'Pray for me'
“Depression is chowing me right now guys. I can barely speak. Pray for me.”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lehasa Moloi
Lehasa Moloi has his fans concerned for his life after revealing he is battling with depression.
The House of Zwide actor took to his Instagram stories recently saying he could barely speak and asked for prayers.
“Depression is chowing me right now guys. I can barely speak. Pray for me,” he wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Lehasa Moloi
Musician Samthing Soweto is another artist who has been vocal about his experience with depression.
For the past few months, the singer has shared on social media that he has been experiencing mental health issues.
“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am,” he wrote in one Twitter post.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagents hit maker opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music he knew his fans would appreciate.
“I did take a break. I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging. It is one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.
“I didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. Now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very brave and then move with that bravery and understand I'm not always going to get it right, and that's OK and to be vulnerable. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who is brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me,” he said.
• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure