Tribes to gather in One Room
Gqeberha musician Muzah invites top artists to join celebration of his Sama nomination and album release
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 19 August 2022
Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top artistic talent will gather in one venue on Saturday to join Gqeberha’s Sama-nominated musician Edgar Muzah’s celebrations.
Muzah celebrates a year since the release of his album, Son of a Tribe, as well as the SA Music Awards nod the album received in June...
Tribes to gather in One Room
Gqeberha musician Muzah invites top artists to join celebration of his Sama nomination and album release
Some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s top artistic talent will gather in one venue on Saturday to join Gqeberha’s Sama-nominated musician Edgar Muzah’s celebrations.
Muzah celebrates a year since the release of his album, Son of a Tribe, as well as the SA Music Awards nod the album received in June...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure