Close friends and family will gather at the Rhema Bible Church North in Randburg, Gauteng, on Friday to bid a final farewell to late TKZee star Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
The musician died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure. His death sent shock waves across the country.
The funeral service will take place from 9am, after which he will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.
His life will be celebrated in a memorial service on August 24 at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.
The service will stream live on the TKZee Facebook page.
Magesh's family have thanked the nation for their support while they are in mourning.
“As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpouring of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist who inspired many,” the family said in a statement.
Fans and politicians have paid tribute to the star, with arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa saying Magesh will “forever be remembered as a musical and cultural pioneer who used his artistry as a weapon to uplift and develop the youth of the post-apartheid era”.
“His contribution to the arts will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”
The EFF sent its condolences to Magesh's family
“Magesh was a member of the legendary kwaito band TKZee that gave us hits, built a youth culture of arts and won numerous awards. May his soul rest in peace,” said the party.
The DA said SA had “lost yet another talented individual”.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
TKZee star Magesh to be laid to rest on Friday
Digital Editor
Image: SUPPLIED
