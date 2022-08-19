While family and close friends gathered in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Friday to bid their final farewells to Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, his friend Kabelo Mabalane paid glowing tribute.
The late member of kwaito group TKZee died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.
Kabelo, a member of the popular music trio, took to his timeline on Friday to honour Magesh's legacy.
"Mfana, we changed the world and impacted a generation. You’ve left an indelible mark. You can be very proud of yourself.
"We are laying you to rest today. We’ve lived easily five lifetimes in the 30 years. I’ve known you. What a ride it’s been, my n**ga. See you when I get there," he wrote.
‘See you when I get there’ — Kabelo Mabalane pays tribute to TKZee’s Magesh
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Kabelo Mabalane
A memorial service will be held next week Wednesday, August 24, when Magesh's life will be celebrated at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.
Magesh's family have thanked Mzansi for their support and prayers while they grieve.
“As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpouring of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist that inspired many,” the family said in a statement.
