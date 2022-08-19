The week did not start off on a high note for DJ Zinhle, after a vlogger shared a bad review of her Hair Majesty wig.
Though the DJ made it clear she was dealing with the customer's complaint, her tweet landed her in the Twitter trends list and she was labelled an “arrogant businesswoman”.
DJ Zinhle and her team have seemingly gone back to the drawing board after that whole debacle and she is now promising her customers better service.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, DJ Zinhle's company has reiterated what Hair Majesty's customer promise is.
“This incident highlighted an important opportunity for us to understand our clients better, and in preserving our operational conscience and promise to you. We have enhanced our feedback process on our website, to encourage proactive customer feedback with our client relations team, especially in relation to the things you trust us for — product service and quality.
“We have also started initiating stricter internal quality controls and will review our procedures to ramp up the integrity of our supply chain management practices and customer service.”
The businesswoman was dragged after a customer took to her TikTok account and reviewed one of the wigs she had purchased from Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle.
Apparently baffled by the outrage, the DJ took to her Twitter timeline to address the matter
“This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review. Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can't help you guys,” she tweeted.
DJ Zinhle's Hair Majesty goes back to the drawing board
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
