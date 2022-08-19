'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why

Diep City, Mzansi's favourite weekday series, is ending.
Black Brain Pictures creative director Mandla Ngcongwane confirmed the news, saying the show would wrap up at the end of the second season in March 2023.
"The contract was supposed to be for one year, to stabilise the 8.30pm slot for Mzansi Magic, but it was so successful they gave us another year. Now we have so many other big things we're doing. For me the exciting part is what's coming next" he said.
"There's no regret. I'm a content creator, so obviously I've been through this with shows such as Lockdown and huge shows such as eHostela, and all sorts of things,"
Ngcongwane said the news was announced now to prepare fans, actors and filmmakers.
Diep City has won multiple awards and introduce new faces to the entertainment industry, with the director saying "it's been more amazing times rather than sad times" for his team.
"We've developed great names that are now fully fledged in the industry. They were new faces, it was first time for them on TV, and we groomed them ... not only for Black Brain, but for other production houses, so you will be seeing them on other shows. Our job as Black Brain is to discover new [people and bring them into the industry].
Ngcongwane is looking forwarding to sharing what Black Brain has in the pipeline.
"We are working on a couple of movies and other huge international projects, and that's part of the reason we're OK with stopping the show after the second season. We've got a big series that we're working on. It's going to be broadcast on an international platform.
"[We want to] export our work. We don't want our South African actors to only have the South African platform. We want to develop them for global consumption."
