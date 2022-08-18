kykNET announces 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' to air in October

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise are about to get an interesting twist when kykNET's first Afrikaans version of the international reality series airs on SA telly.
Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is expected to start in October.
The cast have not yet been unmasked, but in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the channel said six women will be part of the 13-episode show broadcast on Thursday nights.
“It is a privilege to bring the famous international Real Housewives franchise to kykNET. The fact that this series is set in Pretoria rather than Lagos or Cape Town was always going to require us to approach it differently than the other Real Housewives shows produced around the world.
“We want to showcase a group of strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities and, of course, also bring the pizazz that Real Housewives is known for. These women live large and know the beautiful things in life. This is a rare chance to get to know them intimately and walk in their shoes,” said kykNET channels director Waldimar Pelser.
Die Real Housewives van Pretoria adds to other Housewives shows based Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and Cape Town. The format is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal.
“We are excited to bring another cohort from the Real Housewives franchise; this is aligned to our commitment to showcasing a diverse content offering to our customers and to continue to tell local stories as Africa’s most loved storyteller. Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will bring nothing short of authentic, entertaining and exciting content to viewers,” said M-Net channels executive head of programming Nomsa Philiso.
While there's no trailer yet, we've been told viewers can expect luxury vehicles, magnificent mansions, designer clothes, extravagant parties and the most expensive diamonds.
Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will start airing on October 13 on kykNET DStv channel 144 and simulcast on Showmax.
