Family and close friends will gather in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Friday to bid a final farewell to the late member of kwaito group TKZee Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
Magesh died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.
His funeral service will take place at Rhema Bible Church North and he will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, on August 19.
A memorial service will follow on Wednesday August 24, where his life will be celebrated and his legacy remembered at St Stithians Chapel in Sandton.
Fans and friends who are unable to attend will be able to stream the memorial service live on his Facebook page.
Magesh's family have thanked Mzansi for their support and prayers while they grieve.
“As a family we would like to thank everyone for the immense outpouring of love, condolences and well wishes. Tokollo was a son, a brother, a cousin, a mentor, a guardian, and a great artist that inspired many,” the family said in a statement.
Family of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala share funeral and memorial details
Journalist
Image: MOHAU MOFOKENG/ SOWETAN
Meanwhile tributes to the late star continue to flood social media.
In a statement, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane spoke about Magesh's contribution to the music industry.
“Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo [of the TKZee fame] they [made] the kwaito genre enjoyable to all, young and old. We are losing a member of the legendary generation of kwaito musicians.
“The country has lost a talent at a point where kwaito needed resuscitation and appeal. Magesh and his group will always be in our hearts for the lyrical content, stage appeal and generally good music,” read the statement.
