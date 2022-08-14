'Ndza Khensa' — Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri shares her acceptance speech

Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri’s acceptance speech

I am Miss SA 2022. I have uttered these words more than a thousand times before, but to be able to say it today and it actually being my reality is so humbling. Look at God.

I would like to glorify my heavenly Father for making this dream come true. God has carried me and prepared me for such a time through every season of my life, and it is through His faithfulness that I am here. With every step that I took, I had peace in knowing that He was there with me and I know that He will continue to guide me to touch as many lives as possible in this new chapter.

I would like to thank my parents, Pastor Betty and Pastor Moses Nokeri for instilling such strong values in me which have built a strong foundation for the woman that I am today. Thank you to my sister, best friend and the best supporter one could ever ask for, Fanisa Nokeri. I cannot fully express my gratitude for you. Thank you to all my friends and family for always believing in my dreams, and to every person who has shown their love and support in any way that they could, you are all so dear to me and I just want to say — WE did it!

A big thank you to the Miss SA Organisation for this incredible platform that you’ve created for us young women to grow, lead and fully face our power. There is no other space that embraces the power of women in all their diversity and that also empowers them to give back tenfold. I am honoured to continue to do what I love in partnership with the organisation, which is to serve my country.

For a girl from Gabaza to be seen, embraced and chosen to represent her country is a groundbreaking moment. A moment that reaffirms that our dreams are valid, regardless of where we come from. I am grateful for the women who have gone before me who broke the glass ceilings so I could stand here today empowered, fulfilled and ready to proudly raise the South African flag up high everywhere I go and to shine the light of hope to all South Africans.

As your Miss SA, I understand the importance of representation, because it is through seeing other women look beyond their fears and their circumstances, that I gained the courage to rise to the call. I will represent SA, in all its diversity, resilience and beauty. It really does take a village, and I am so grateful that my village showed up for me. It is now for me to work and ensure that every success of mine overflows into my country.

Thank you for trusting me with this position. As this journey begins, I will work to make it a chapter in which anyone who has ever felt ostracised feels included and reassured of the value that they bring into the world.

I plan to meaningfully contribute to levelling the ground for all South Africans, by increasing the accessibility to information for those in underdeveloped schools. I aim to ensure that these learners are provided with the necessary resources that they need to be well prepared to seize their futures, and to raise an awareness on some of the issues that all learners are faced with in the transition to a tertiary institution. It is our collective responsibility to create a conducive environment for our youth to cultivate their God-given talents, skills and intelligence. Talent uncultivated is talent lost, and that is a loss that we no longer can afford as a nation.

There is room for each of us to thrive, we all belong and as the first Tsonga woman to be Miss SA, I believe this will reignite the hope and aspirations of those who have felt misrepresented.

The previous generation has delivered what they could and it is now our time to take the baton and run our race. It is time for each of us to reimagine our role in society to be part of the transformation!

I look forward to working together to create a SA that is united, equal and empowered.

Ndza Khensa.