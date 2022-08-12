The site, quoting representatives of her family and friends, said she will remain on a ventilator only to determine whether any of her organs are viable for donation as per the actress's request.
Her family said earlier she was not expected to survive as she had suffered “severe anoxic brain injury”.
Heche came to prominence for her Emmy-winning work on the daytime television drama Another World and went on to star in other screen roles, including the HBO series Hung, and films, including Wag the Dog and Cedar Rapids.
She made tabloid headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time that DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian. After their split, Heche wed cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced and she spent some years after that in a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star in the short-lived TV show Men in Trees.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
Anne Heche declared brain dead, ‘will be taken off life support’ — report
Her family said she was not expected to survive as she'd suffered 'severe anoxic brain injury'.
Story producer
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
