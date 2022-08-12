×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

HR LEISURE LEAD

Acclaimed poet coming back to where it all started

Kush Mahleka to perform in Gqeberha after seven-year creative journey around country

Premium
12 August 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

It has  been seven years since her last stage performance in Gqeberha, but Kush Mahleka can hardly wait to return to the city where she established herself as a poet . 

Born Lindokuhle Mahleka in Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape, Mahleka grew up in various parts of the province including Qonce and Kariega...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read