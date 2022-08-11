SNAPS | Makhadzi returns home from UK tour to overflowing love from fans

Makhadzi said the love and support she received overseas was no different from the one at home because her supporters love her all the same.

“All I can say is when it comes to Makhadzi there was no difference, I believe that everyone that loved me from day one and my supporters overseas and everywhere they love Makhadzi for who she is, and what she does. So I make sure that I performed in all sorts. I did everything that is Makhadzi.

“When it comes to fan base I was too emotional, I was shocked because my first show was in Canada Vancouver, there were a lot of white people and they sang along to my old songs, they were singing along to Magiya which was my new song, I was too emotional and it shows that the world is waiting for Makhadzi and music is not all about the language because they were singing along to my Venda language,” she said at the press briefing held on Wednesday.