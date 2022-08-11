×

Leisure

'I wish him well' — Berita on why she won't troll estranged husband Nota

11 August 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Berita said she was not one for shade and wished her ex-husband well instead.
Image: SUPPLIED

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Berita said she wished her ex-husband Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi would be happy and content. 

Taking to her Twitter timeline on Thursday, the singer was replying to a tweet from a follower who told the star she should soon start trash-talking her ex-husband, a route her ex-husband took on Wednesday when he went on a rampage and called his ex-wife names.

“Waiting for the day you start trash-talking him when he finally pulls himself together, which he eventually will,” tweeted the follower.

“Tbh [to be honest] I don’t think like that. I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself,” she replied.

Early in July Berita revealed she had separated from Nota after a year of marriage. 

Berita said she had refrained from speaking about their relationship because she was worried about her safety.

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” she wrote.

“The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. I missed very big red flags.

“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nota said he was still “very married and very committed” to his wife.

“They [the Twitter posts] are very disturbing, concerning, very hurtful and harmful to both me and my family, and I know my wife wouldn’t do such a thing,” he said.

