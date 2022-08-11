'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship

Mihlali Ndamase says she's still head over heels in love with her partner despite the backlash she's been receiving on social media.

The beauty influencer and YouTuber recently graced Nounouche's first digital cover where she spoke candidly about going public after images of her and her boyfriend — who, according to social media speculation, is businessman Leeroy Sidambe — have been circulating on social media.

“I am crazy in love,” she said.

Tongues have been wagging about her new relationship after people speculated that Sidambe's alleged wife, Mary Jane, had not signed divorce papers, making them still married.

Meanwhile, Ndamase and her beau have posted images of each other on Instagram stories.

Ndamase said she wished her relationship had not come to light in this fashion but she was not bothered by people's opinions.

“The timing to post each other was not right. He posted and I reposted his story. People will always have their opinions, it doesn’t affect me,” she said.

On the notion that she “stole” a man from another women, she set the record straight.

“Another important thing is that men are not possessions, you don’t just take and run with it. People are responsible for themselves. We make it seem like these men cannot think for themselves and in that regard, we never hold them to the same standards we hold women.”