One day a wooden box arrives at your doorstep.
No note, just a wooden box.
It seems like everyone else in the world has also received this box at exactly the same time you did.
Do you open your box?
As it turns out, the box has a piece of string inside that measures exactly how much time you have left to live.
Knowing this, do you open your box?
This is the plot in Nikki Erlick’s book The Measure.
When I read the synopsis of this book my immediate reaction was “how depressing”, but it turns out this has got to be one of the most life-affirming books I have read in a long time.
It was with morbid fascination that I started to read the book and I could not help but get attached and invested in the characters.
Some of the characters choose to open their boxes and some don’t.
And, as we knew it would, the world descends into madness as it divides into the “short stringers” and the “long stringers”.
I often think people are predictable in their responses to uncertainty and this book delves into the many responses that a person could have to being a long stringer or a short stringer because ultimately we are all connected.
I thought this book was incredible.
I loved the way Erlick created this almost apocalyptic world that hits close to home with the numerous characters and their decisions.
I have been thinking a lot about my own life and the decisions I have made up to this point.
This is what this book does — it creates a space to reflect on your life and perhaps make better choices going forward.
After all, this is just a book, but you have the power to change your life and that of others, no matter how many days you have left.
HERALD BOOK CLUB | Fascinating read encourages you to reflect on your life
Mini reviews from Bargain Books:
Listen to me by Tess Gerritsen
Rizzoli & Isles return, in the nail-biting new thriller from Sunday Times best-selling author Tess Gerritsen.
The murder of Sofia Suarez is both gruesome and seemingly senseless.
Why would anyone target a respected nurse who was well-liked by her friends and neighbours?
As detective Jane Rizzoli and forensic pathologist Maura Isles investigate the baffling case, they discover that Suarez was guarding a dangerous secret — a secret that may have led the killer straight to her door.
Deception by Lesley Pearse
What happens when the person closest to you has led a life of deception?
After the funeral of her mother, Sally, Alice Kent is approached by a man named Angus Tweedy.
He claims to be her father and tells her that he served time in prison for marrying Sally bigamously.
What does he hope to gain telling her this now, 30 years on?
How can her adored dad Ralph not be her true father?
And why did her mother betray her so badly?
Surrounded by Narcissists by Thomas Erikson
Are you overshadowed by the narcissists in your life?
Are you worn out by their constant demands for attention, their absolute belief they are right (even when clearly they are not), their determination to do what they want (regardless of impact), and their baffling need to control everyone and everything around them?
