Here's how #TheBigFiveLinkUp will remember and celebrate Killer Kau, Mpura

“We tried to make this more about celebrating the legacy of the guys and taking into consideration that they really played a huge role in the creative industry as musicians.”

Sunday will be the first anniversary of the deaths of amapiano stars and DJs Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Tando Tot and Thando TD who all died in a tragic accident in Rustenburg.



Friends and family of the artists are set to commemorate the lives of the late musicians by coming together in a ceremony dubbed The Big Five Link Up which is a name used to refer to the stars. Those attending will travel to Rustenburg in a convoy to lay flowers where the stars lost their lives...