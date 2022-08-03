The reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on her journey and educating them about the procedure.
Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Jojo Robinson
Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson has given her followers a sneak peek at her new, hot bod after a nip and tuck.
She took to Instagram to share a clip of the results while healing from the op.
She says she is not fully recovered because it's been only two weeks since the procedure.
“My stomach is so tight and flat even when I sit down not one roll and no loose skin and my waist is so much smaller ... it was so worth every second of pain. Thank you all for following this journey with me. I'm looking forward to my results continuing to improve and remove the last bandages in a few weeks.”
The reality star has been keeping her fans up to date on her journey and educating them about the procedure.
“I chose to share my journey because too often women pretend to be “all natural” when in fact they aren't. There is nothing wrong with surgery if that's what you choose and too often women are left with no one to ask when they do want help or advice from another woman, because everyone out here 'knows nothing on the subject'. I'm all to happy to be honest and share my journey with whoever wants to tag along.
Jojo had a procedure called abdominoplasty, with lipo, in late July.
Taking to her Instagram timeline then she shared a On Instagram she shared a detailed post of what she went through.
“5 days post tho and I’m slowly feeling more human. I managed to finally shower last night the first time since surgery (I wasn’t able to because of the foam wrap around my stomach and the blood pipe coming out my hip). I was also able to come off the morphine painkillers and switch to just normal myprodol."
