What judge Thuli Madonsela is looking for in Miss SA 2022
Former public protector has been unveiled as a judge ahead of the finale on August 13
“An inspirational leader who believes in the possibility of and is playing her part to build a more just world”.
This is just one in many qualities former public protector Thuli Madonsela is looking for as one of the eight all-female Miss SA 2022 judges.
The panel includes “some of the country’s most respected and influential personalities”. They are: former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio personality Thando Thabethe, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss SA 1990 Suzette van der Merwe.
Speaking after her inclusion, Madonsela said she was “looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose.
“Miss SA is a symbol of all the beauty that makes SA great. She inspires hope, goodness and valour. She aspires to nourish those around her and blooms like a rose amid the thorns. She has the ability to turn graves into gardens.”
Madonsela's advice to the contestants was to “accept yourself as you are while working to do better on things that matter and if you fall, treat that as school fees for lessons learnt and bounce forward as quickly as you can, wisened by the fall. Different seasons of life bring mixed emotions. You might find yourself feeling anxious, nervous, excited, content frazzled or even burdened but remember the challenges you are facing today don't define you. God clearly chose you to experience this journey for a reason”.
This was echoed by her fellow judges, who urged contenders to be authentic and have fun while competing.
The glittering finale will take place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Square. It will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on August 13 from 6.30pm, and streamed on the Miss SA app.