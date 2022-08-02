What judge Thuli Madonsela is looking for in Miss SA 2022

“An inspirational leader who believes in the possibility of and is playing her part to build a more just world”.

This is just one in many qualities former public protector Thuli Madonsela is looking for as one of the eight all-female Miss SA 2022 judges.

The panel includes “some of the country’s most respected and influential personalities”. They are: former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio personality Thando Thabethe, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and Miss SA 1990 Suzette van der Merwe.

Speaking after her inclusion, Madonsela said she was “looking for a virtuous woman who walks tall in her covenant blessings. A woman on an urgent mission. A woman who is not confined to one particular role but demonstrates the capacity to live a life filled with purpose.