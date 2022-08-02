Back like he never left! Katlego Maboe returns to 'Expresso'
Katlego Maboe is filled with gratitude as he is expected to make his return to S3 on the Expresso show.
This after the media personality and singer was embroiled in a cheating scandal which led to lawsuits and him losing his Outsurance ad campaign work. He was then forced to take time off from his presenting gig on the show as abuse allegations came to light in 2020.
More than 75,644 people signed an online petition to bring back the TV presenter.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, S3 and Cardova TV production company confirmed the news revealing that Katlego would make a comeback on the show next Monday, August 8.
Katlego is set to have an emotional sit-down with presenter Graeme Richards to speak on his journey over the past two years and picking up the pieces.
“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment — being back to the place I called home for a decade,” Katlego said in the statement.
“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”
Though delighted to return, Katlego said he was nervous as well.
“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”
S3's Head of Channel Pat van Heerden said Katlego's welcome to the show was due to the courts exonerating him.
“S3 has always viewed the allegations levelled against Mr Maboe in a serious light and we are delighted that the courts have exonerated him and he can now return to the Expresso family as the host of the show,” he said.
Cardova TV MD, Patience Stevens, added that they understood the seriousness of GBV and could have him back on the show as he was cleared of the allegations.
“Domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against. We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso,” she said.