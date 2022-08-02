Back like he never left! Katlego Maboe returns to 'Expresso'

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, S3 and Cardova TV production company confirmed the news revealing that Katlego would make a comeback on the show next Monday, August 8.

Katlego is set to have an emotional sit-down with presenter Graeme Richards to speak on his journey over the past two years and picking up the pieces.

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment — being back to the place I called home for a decade,” Katlego said in the statement.

“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”

Though delighted to return, Katlego said he was nervous as well.

“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”