It's been a year since the Ferguson family bid farewell to their loved one.
Ferguson Films co-founder and actor Shona Ferguson died from complications related to Covid-19 last July, leaving behind his wife and two daughters.
Taking to their social media, Connie and her daughters Lesedi and Ali remembered their loved one and said living in a world where the actor doesn't exist was not the same.
“One year without your physical presence today and God continues to walk with us as we navigate our new reality. We miss you so much, my love, but it is well. We are okay. You continue resting. You live on in our hearts and minds. Memories are forever and are a treasure. Love you for eternity, ” wrote Connie.
The Fergusons remember Shona one year after his passing
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Shona Ferguson
At the funeral Connie said they were not ready to let Shona go.
In an emotional recorded message she said: “I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding. I was not ready for you to go, the girls were not ready for you to go. When you became sick, I don't think we've ever prayed so much in our lives, we prayed and believed in God for your healing.”
“Today marks one year without you, but it still feels like yesterday. Words cannot describe how much I love and miss you, but I hope I’m making you proud. I love you Fa,” Ali recently wrote on her Instagram timeline.
Lesedi went back to how she felt on the day of her father's passing, and how she is now.
“This day felt so surreal. The energy was heavy and weird. Today I’m feeling it slightly but not as much. At least I’m trying not to feel it as much. Mourning you is a never-ending journey. For me mentally, most of the year went by in a blur. It’s really not the same without you. I said it a year ago and I’ll say it again — thank you for everything. I love you. I miss you.”
