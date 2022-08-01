Nomcebo Zikode gets honorary certificate in Tunisia for 'Jerusalema'

Musician Nomcebo Zikode's song Jerusalema continues to win her accolades and recognition from across the world.

The star is in Tunisia for a festival and taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared a clip of her performance and revealed that she received a certificate of recognition from Tunisia.

She said she wrote Jerusalema in her mother tongue and was thankful for the awards she received from writing the song.

“Ngiyibhalile (Yes I wrote it) ngolimu lwami lwebele ngaphinde ngayiculangisho inkunzi malanga yengoma usukasambe into oyoze uyilahle eyoba khona nasemlandwini n this is my truth Thank you Tunisia for awarding me with this honorary certificate”

Nomcebo Zikode has celebrated the hit single Jersusalema becoming the highest earning gold status song in Mzansi.

The singer took to her Instagram timeline to reflect on her musical journey since the song she wrote and sang went viral and became a global hit after its release in 2020.

“I wrote and performed Jerusalema in my language, isiZulu. The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest earning song in SA, earning gold status @riaa_awards,” she wrote.