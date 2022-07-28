×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation

28 July 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Connie Ferguson announced that the Ferguson Foundation will be launched in August
Connie Ferguson announced that the Ferguson Foundation will be launched in August
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The wheels are back in motion for the Ferguson Foundation to take off.

Businesswoman, seasoned actress and co-founder of Ferguson Films Connie Ferguson announced the launch date and gala dinner for the foundation this week.

Her husband, late actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson, died last year before he could realise his vision.

Shona announced before his passing that his family production company, Ferguson Films, was opening a school to groom young talent.

“The official launch of the Ferguson Foundation is on the way. Thank you for your patience and support in the build-up to the big day, and all the activities we have been undertaking. The Ferguson Foundation Gala Launch, in loving memory of our co-founder Shona Ferguson, will be held on Friday August 5 2022.

“I am looking forward to having you join us in the fruition of this vision and celebration of the life of a true visionary of empowerment and upliftment,” Connie wrote. 

Before his passing, Shona said the foundation was going to be a ladder for young creatives. 

“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production”. 

Ferguson Films are behind several hit productions, including RockvilleKings Of JoburgThe Queen, Unmarried  and The Throne.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read