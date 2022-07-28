The wheels are back in motion for the Ferguson Foundation to take off.
Businesswoman, seasoned actress and co-founder of Ferguson Films Connie Ferguson announced the launch date and gala dinner for the foundation this week.
Her husband, late actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson, died last year before he could realise his vision.
Shona announced before his passing that his family production company, Ferguson Films, was opening a school to groom young talent.
“The official launch of the Ferguson Foundation is on the way. Thank you for your patience and support in the build-up to the big day, and all the activities we have been undertaking. The Ferguson Foundation Gala Launch, in loving memory of our co-founder Shona Ferguson, will be held on Friday August 5 2022.
“I am looking forward to having you join us in the fruition of this vision and celebration of the life of a true visionary of empowerment and upliftment,” Connie wrote.
Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation
Image: Supplied/Showmax
Before his passing, Shona said the foundation was going to be a ladder for young creatives.
“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production”.
Ferguson Films are behind several hit productions, including Rockville, Kings Of Joburg, The Queen, Unmarried and The Throne.
