×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

'Princess B is here' — Londie London welcomes bundle of joy

26 July 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Singer Londie London has welcomed her bundle of joy.
Singer Londie London has welcomed her bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/ Londie London

Reality TV star and rapper Londie London has welcomed her little bundle of oy into the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the Real Housewives of Durban star shared snaps of her little baby and captioned it, “Princess B is here”.

Londie London announced her pregnancy during the reality show's season 2 reunion.

The musician welcomed her first child, Uminathi Nkosi, in February last year.

Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.

“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2.”

Rapper turned reality tv star Londie London announced her little bundle of joy is here
Rapper turned reality tv star Londie London announced her little bundle of joy is here
Image: Londie London

Close friends and family threw a surprise baby shower for the star earlier this month, leaving her deep in the feels.

First of all, I hate baby showers. You guys really got me and couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me. I really felt appreciated, loved and supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always,” she said of the do.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read