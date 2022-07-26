Reality TV star and rapper Londie London has welcomed her little bundle of oy into the world.
Taking to her Instagram Stories the Real Housewives of Durban star shared snaps of her little baby and captioned it, “Princess B is here”.
Londie London announced her pregnancy during the reality show's season 2 reunion.
The musician welcomed her first child, Uminathi Nkosi, in February last year.
Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.
“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2.”
'Princess B is here' — Londie London welcomes bundle of joy
Image: Instagram/ Londie London
Image: Londie London
Close friends and family threw a surprise baby shower for the star earlier this month, leaving her deep in the feels.
“First of all, I hate baby showers. You guys really got me and couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me. I really felt appreciated, loved and supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always,” she said of the do.
