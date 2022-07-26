MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC
“Tamia is going to contribute significantly to the administration, running and overall success of the ladies team,” MaMkhize said.
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shaun Mkhize said launching Royal AM Ladies FC and announcing Tamia Mpisane as the deputy chair was a perfect way for them to create a legacy for women by women.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared snaps from the announcement and said they were also celebrating two years since the inception of Royal AM...
Journalist
