Actor, playwright and theatre director Mncedisi Shabangu has died. He was 53.
The actor's brother, Mthokozisi Shabangu, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying Mncedisi died in the early hours of Sunday after complaining about chest pains.
“He just complained about chest pains. It was a short notice sickness ... he was rushed to the clinic and on arrival he was certified dead.” he said.
An official statement was shared on Mncedisi's Facebook page.
“Dear all, it is with great sadness that the Shabangu family informs you of the sudden passing of Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu. He passed on in the early hours of this morning. The family appreciates all messages of condolence and requests privacy at this difficult time. Memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.” read the statement.
Mthokozisi said the family was requesting privacy during this time as they await an autopsy to clarify his cause of death.
Veteran actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died
Mncedisi was popularly known for his role as Khulekani Ngobese on Rhythm City. He also appeared on The Lab, and iNumber Number among many other shows.
Tributes to the late star have flooded the timeline with his friends and fans mourning his death.
