Sunday Times food columnist Hilary Biller put the “Bright Sides” deal to the test.
Biller ordered a full chicken with potato wedges, roasted veg, coleslaw and savoury rice as her sides.
After the tasty test, she said: “The Mozambican paprika chicken flavour we chose is hotter than lemon and herb but less hot than the mild peri peri. Delicious, super-succulent and tender, the skin crispy and flavoursome. Our sides of potato wedges, roasted veg and coleslaw were delicious. The savoury rice was dull and forgetful.
“Consensus was that it was great value for money and super-convenient. It didn’t feel like a cop-out take out but rather a wholesome meal. Would do it again.”
On social media, many were left in stitches by the fast food chain's latest advert, saying it was “unhinged”.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
WATCH | ‘This is our gen-duRuyter, it’s called Andre’: Nando’s ad takes aim at load-shedding
Reporter
Image: File photo
As South Africans battle rolling blackouts, Nando’s has shared the “brighter sides” of load-shedding.
In its latest digital advert, the fast food chain makes light of how SA households have had to adjust to Eskom’s load-shedding, including ordering in more.
The advert is part of Nando’s' “Bright Sides” campaign aimed at giving South Africans some respite while the lights are out.
Depending on the stage of load-shedding the country is in, South Africans get free sides with their meals, to a max of four.
Watch the video below:
According to Nando’s, since the load-shedding extension, it has sold 18,236 meals, of which 52% were sold during stage 4.
The “Bright Sides” deal is exclusively available on the company's app and website.
Nando’s said its latest advert was aimed at giving its audience reasons to embrace load-shedding.
“Let’s face it, we’re going through the most. Like darkness through the winter nights, so are the days of our lives. Mara, there’s a bright side to everything. Nando’s will have you excited for load-shedding, just like Eishmael Komanate and his family,” said the brand.
Sunday Times food columnist Hilary Biller put the “Bright Sides” deal to the test.
Biller ordered a full chicken with potato wedges, roasted veg, coleslaw and savoury rice as her sides.
After the tasty test, she said: “The Mozambican paprika chicken flavour we chose is hotter than lemon and herb but less hot than the mild peri peri. Delicious, super-succulent and tender, the skin crispy and flavoursome. Our sides of potato wedges, roasted veg and coleslaw were delicious. The savoury rice was dull and forgetful.
“Consensus was that it was great value for money and super-convenient. It didn’t feel like a cop-out take out but rather a wholesome meal. Would do it again.”
On social media, many were left in stitches by the fast food chain's latest advert, saying it was “unhinged”.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure