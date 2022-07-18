×

Leisure

WATCH | Zulu ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ has the TL screaming

18 July 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
SA has weighed in on SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends speaking Zulu.
Image: Supplied/ NickToons

The year just got real for cartoon fans after popular character SpongeBob SquarePants went Zulu.

The move is to celebrate the show's 36th birthday this month and premiered last Thursday on NickToons (DStv channel 308).

“We are thrilled to present the premiere of the first SpongeBob SquarePants episode in isiZulu. This is a first in Africa. This provides audiences the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the iconic world of Bikini Bottom like never before.

"This is one of the many steps we are taking in our commitment to being more inclusive and more localised, while celebrating Africa’s rich and colourful heritage and local languages,” said Dillon Khan, senior vice-president Nickelodeon Africa.

Here's a look at the first episode:

Seluze lwafika usuku 💃😎😁! Our FIRST EVER SpongeBob SquarePants in Zulu is now LIVE 😃! Gather around with abangani bakho...

Posted by Nickelodeon on Thursday, July 14, 2022

After it aired armchair critics rushed to the TL to share their thoughts.

Many were impressed and applauded the move, with some saying it made the show more “intense” and brought out the best in its villain Plankton.

One thing is for sure, it was a vibe, and Mzansi won't forget it any time soon.

