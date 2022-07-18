'Not with my kids' - Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota calling her ‘deadbeat mother’

The actress took to her Twitter timeline responding to his insults, denying his claim by speaking of the many sacrifices she’s taken to afford them a good life and be a present mother to her children.
Pearl Thusi has slammed Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi for suggesting that she is a bad mother to her children.
This comes after Nota called her a “deadbeat mom and helicopter parent” in a recent episode of Everything SA Music, alleging that she cared more about taking images with her children, and how the father allegedly had to raise their daughter for the most part.
The actress took to her Twitter timeline responding to his insults, denying his claim by speaking of the many sacrifices she’s taken to afford them a good life and be a present mother to her children.
“1. I have two children (that I love, live with and I pay for everything) 2. I’m a black woman. Why are white women never targeted — because they are feared for some reason. Backing down is never an option when it comes to my kids and the lessons to teach them,” Pearl tweeted.
The actress explained her decision to stay in the country, saying it was based on her wanting to be there for her children.
“My life, my career choices and even coming back to SA — was centred around my children. I realigned my vision and goals to make sure I could be here for them and provide for them.”
She said the idea that someone could wake up and decide to say whatever suites their narrative and get away with it was ridiculous.
“Whatever happens — I’ll rest knowing I tried to defend myself and my kids, therefore teaching them that no man or woman has the right to attack them unprovoked and wrongfully.”
