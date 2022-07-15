'The River', 'DAM', 'Tali’s Baby Diary' lead Saftas with 11 nods each

The 16th Annual South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas) nominations have been announced, celebrating long-standing and new shows in the theme, Frame the Future.

MultiChoice Group (MCG) dominates with the continued success of long-term favourites gaining nods as well as relatively new entrants. The River, DAM and Tali’s Baby Diary each received an impressive 11 nominations, while DiepCity and Suidooster earned 10 nominations each and G.I.L nine.

The SABC group received six nods for Skeem Saam, three for 7 de Laan, the documentary which aired on S3, Murder in Paris, received four nominations, while Giyani: Land of Blood received two.

Three new telenovelas also received #SAFTAs nods, such as S3’s newcomer The Estate, which received three nods, while Showmax’s The Wife received 10 nominations where Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka received nominations for best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively. ETV’s House of Zwide received eight nominations, while Scandal received nine.

The feature film leading this year’s nominations tally is Netflix’s I Am All Girls which received 11 nominations across various categories such as best directing, best cinematography and best feature film, while How To Ruin Christmas, Season 2 received an impressive 16 nominations.

There are two categories open for public voting. Best TV presenter and most popular soap/telenovela.

See which of your faves were nominated below: