EVENTS GUIDE | Smooth sounds at Ekhaya Sessions

EKHAYA SESSIONS
Ekhaya Sessions presents musicians Thembi Monda and Azi SA live at 7508 Tshawuka Street, Kwazakhele, on Sunday July 17. Food and ginger beer will be on sale. Entry is free.
Inquiries: 071-145-9553.
BEACH CLEAN-UP
Something Good Roadhouse is teaming up with local businesses for a beach clean-up on Sunday July 17 in honour of Mandela Day.
Meeting points are the Something Good take-away parking lot and Hobie Beach at the steps leading down the pier. Refuse bags, gloves and refreshments will be available.
Inquiries: 065-268-6140.
MUSIC IN THE KITCHEN
Gqeberha vocalist Ken J Larkin will perform at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park on July 20 at 7pm. He will perform with lead guitarist Andy Houser, percussionist Des Appel, Boet Strydom on keys and Cliffie Francis on Bass. Tickets cost R150 on quicket.
Inquiries: 041-364-1964.
ITALIAN SPORTING CLUB MEETING
The Italian Sporting Club in Gqeberha will hold its annual general meeting on July 31 at the main hall at 17 Harold Road, Charlo. The meeting will start at 3pm and nomination forms will be available at the club.
Inquiries: 041-367-1811.
AMANDA BLACK LIVE CONCERT
Eastern Cape home-grown talent Amanda Black brings her show, The Mnyama Experience, to Gqeberha on July 30. The singer will perform at the Boardwalk ICC at 7.30pm. Tickets cost R350 on webtickets.
Inquiries: 041-507-7961.
NIGHT OF VOICES
The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex presents Night of Voices featuring Snova (Vusi Nova), The Voice SA season 3 runner-up Siki Jo-An, Zuko SA, Zamani Mbotho, Allison Pinches and Idols SA season 15 winner Luyolo Yiba backed by Cowan High School and the MBTC Big Band. The show will be at the Opera House main stage on July 30 from 7pm. Tickets cost R300 on webtickets.
Inquiries: 041-586-2256.
ART IN THE PARK
Art in the Park will be held on July 31 at St George’s Park in Park Drive from 9am to 2pm.
There will be live music, food, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and other stalls.
Inquiries: 082-257-4691.
ART EXHIBITIONS
Wood and Wind, a multisensory exhibition by sculptor Michael Roderick Wedderburn, in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University’s department of music and performing arts, is at the university’s Business School until July 20.
The exhibition is open for public viewing on weekdays between 9am and 4pm.
Inquiries: jonathan.vanderwalt@mandela.ac.za.
Asanda Kupa’s exhibition, Time, is at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive until July 19.
The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Inquiries: 041-586-3973.
KARAOKE NIGHTS
Enjoy karaoke at Liquid Lounge in Central every Tuesday from 7pm and stand a chance to win prizes. Entry is free.
Inquiries: 082-051-2011.
SANGRIA SUNDAYS
Enjoy live music while sipping a sangria at Tapas in Walmer on Sundays.
The weekly event starts at 1pm.
Inquiries: 087-702-1335.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa.
EVENTS GUIDE | Smooth sounds at Ekhaya Sessions
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
