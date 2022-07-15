Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa of Blaq Diamond revealed they are independent artists since leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Blaq Diamond ‘fully independent’ after leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Blaq Diamond
Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa of Blaq Diamond revealed they are independent artists since leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, the Summer Yomuthi hitmakers said they parted ways with the record label in December 2021 to grow a bigger market.
“It was between sticking with the label or choosing growth. We wanted growth more than anything because we wanted to tap into the African market. There was a clear disconnect between our vision and theirs. It no longer aligned. It was nice working with them. We just want to go shoot to the other side,” Sphelele said.
The Sama-winning music duo said they signed to the label within 48-hours after award-winning singer Sjava played the song for Ambitiouz Entertainment around the same time A-Reece and other artists were leaving the label.
Blaq Diamond said they are on good terms with the label and would be open to working with them.
“We always made sure we had lawyers around. Even with us leaving Ambitiouz, we had to get lawyers to clear everything up,” they said.
Blaq Diamond are aiming for a global takeover and are working on an album with the hopes of scoring international features.
The two stars released a music video featuring Sol Phenduka and Mac G for their song, Ilanga .
It has been months since the artists shared music with their fans.
“We’re fully back in business and finally independent,” they announced on their Instagram.
Only 14 hours after launching the video, they had garnered more than 70 000 views at the time of publishing this article.
Reacting to the news, many took to the Twitter timeline to praise Blaq Diamond for their strides since stepping into the music industry 10 years ago.
Read some Twitter posts below:
