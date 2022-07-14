Tumi Tladi's life to be celebrated at memorial service on Friday

Memorial service details for the late South African hip hop artist and choreographer Tumi Tladi have been announced.

His manager shared the arrangements with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

The hitmaker's life will be commemorated at Rivers Church, Sandton on Friday at 11am.

The 30-year-old, popularly known for his tracks Basadi, Reel it in, Presidential and collaborations with other artists such as Nadia Nakai and Costa Titch, died in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

His death sent shock waves across Mzansi as the hip hop fraternity was dealt with another blow.

While details surrounding his death have not been disclosed and it has been speculated on social media that he took his own life, the family has requested privacy while they await autopsy results.