Tumi Tladi's life to be celebrated at memorial service on Friday
Details surrounding death of hip hop artist and choreographer have not been released
Memorial service details for the late South African hip hop artist and choreographer Tumi Tladi have been announced.
His manager shared the arrangements with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.
The hitmaker's life will be commemorated at Rivers Church, Sandton on Friday at 11am.
The 30-year-old, popularly known for his tracks Basadi, Reel it in, Presidential and collaborations with other artists such as Nadia Nakai and Costa Titch, died in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
His death sent shock waves across Mzansi as the hip hop fraternity was dealt with another blow.
While details surrounding his death have not been disclosed and it has been speculated on social media that he took his own life, the family has requested privacy while they await autopsy results.
His family confirmed his untimely death in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Sunday.
“The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”
Tumi's big break was in 2012 when he shot a music video for American stars Willow and Jaden Smith as a dancer in Los Angeles.
Since then the artist has shared the stage with rapper Cassper Nyovest as one of his dancers.
In 2014, Tladi released his first song alongside rapper and dancer Costa Titch, titled Punchline. While he has released several other tracks, he became popular for his hit song Basadi and most recently for his single with Nadia Nakai, Presidential.
In 2020 Tumi released his six-track EP, Excuse Me For Being Me.