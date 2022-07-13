'Thank you for sharing yourself with me': Lesedi Job on losing Busisiwe Lurayi

The death of seasoned actress Busisiwe Lurayi sent shock waves through the arts industry and the people who have worked closely with her are still in disbelief. She was 36-years-old.

TshisaLIVE confirmed the news on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, which shared a family statement on social media saying the actress had been pronounced dead on Sunday.

Details surrounding the cause of death are yet to be confirmed.

Actress and director Lesedi Job took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with the late star.

“On this day she dazzled ooMama with her performance as Pumpkin in Paradise Blue. Then charmed them with her personality after the show. “She claimed that her mom in heaven asked my dad for us to be friends .” I will light a candle for you and hold you forever in my heart. I promised to give you love and I honoured that. Thank you for sharing yourself with me. The hour long conversations. The laughter oh the laughter Sisi. You came you saw and my God you conquered!