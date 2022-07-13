The stars went public with their relationship in early March after sharing a gif video on Instagram of them kissing at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg. Seemingly, they are still going strong and have been spotted all loved up on various occasions.
This after Daily Sun reported a source close to the rappers as saying they had heated argument which led AKA to allegedly assault Nadia at an after-party.
The pair denied the allegations in a joint statement.
“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.
“Just to clear the air, there was not physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.
AKA also announced he'll be taking legal action against publications that published the story.
#LoveLivesHere: AKA gushes over bae Nadia Nakai
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
AKA is crazy about his girlfriend, rapper Nadia Nakai.
The Fela in Versace singer shared a picture of Nadia on Instagram, with the caption, “Damn”.
